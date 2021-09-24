The official Arizona Senate election audit report is in – and Trump supporters are calling for the state’s 2020 election to be ‘decertified.’ The results showed “57,734 ballots with serious issues were identified.” If those ballots were not counted, that would be far beyond the margin of victory needed to overturn the results of the election. The independent auditors recommended that “the election should not be certified.”

In addition, there were more disturbing findings, according to Cyber Ninjas: A Dominion technician allegedly deleted all of the log files a day before the audit began, while other security lapses abounded. Trump supporters and election integrity advocates exploded at the findings on Twitter: Despite poor password management by Maricopa County officials, the forensic audit team was able to identify the individual who erased the digital paper trails…but they will only release that name (or names) to the authorities pic.twitter.com/VD8OXb1EfF — Propaganda Sniper (@HindlesKitchen) September 24, 2021 Clear intentional overwriting of security logs from EMS account. 2/11/ 21- 463 entries overwritten. 3/3/21 – 37,686 entries overwritten. 4/12/21 – 330 entries overwritten. They have identified the individual💥💥💥💥 not disclosed at this time! — suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 24, 2021 Maricopa County fraudulently “verified and approved” […]