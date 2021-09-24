It’s Arizona Audit Day! At 4pm Eastern, the Arizona Senate Audit Hearing will be held and, barring technical difficulties in the livestream, the public will be able to watch. There will be plenty of technical discussions and lots of numbers will be thrown around, but the bottom line will be clear: There was more than enough massive, widespread voter fraud for the state legislature to decertify the 2020 presidential election results.

The question is whether or not the razor-thin Republican majorities in the Arizona state House and Senate will have the fortitude to unify behind such an unprecedented move. Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers was up late last night trying to get support gathered and urging other states to follow Arizona’s lead.

I am still up emailing legislators from around the country. We must get audits going in other states. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 24, 2021

My conclusion that there was more than enough voter fraud to decertify the election is based on a draft report being circulated regarding the audit results. But despite this bottom line being clear to anyone who sees and understands the numbers, mainstream media is already playing on voter ignorance by spinning the story very differently based on a single inconsequential line in the report.

According to the draft, the hand-recount aspect of the audit revealed numbers that were very close to the originally certified numbers. In fact, it shows Joe Biden had more votes and Donald Trump had less than the original count. Mainstream media is already latching onto this point, but here’s the thing. This was expected. There has never been much of a question of whether the ballots were counted properly. The biggest point of contention is how many of those ballots were illegally cast.

Just got off the phone with @Rpullen. Not accurate. At least he’ll take my phone calls though… #AZAUDIT #TOMORROW https://t.co/SROC7FVAnE — Jordan Conradson🇺🇸 (@ConradsonJordan) September 24, 2021

Today’s audit hearing will reveal there there were more than enough ballots illegally cast to shatter the approximately 10,000-vote “win” attributed to the Biden-Harris ticket.

It is extremely important to understand and spread this finding because many on both sides of the aisle will only read or hear the headlines that will say something to the effect of “hand recount confirms Biden victory” without comprehending the details. We knew there was a likelihood going into the audit that the hand-count wouldn’t be the real juice. Unfortunately, that nugget was a necessary inclusion and will be the only part that mainstream media reports.

Twitter is already trending with the topic titled, “State audit confirms that President Joe Biden won in Arizona’s Maricopa county, draft report says.” Sadly, this alone will prevent many from watching the audit hearing or reading analyses of the results. After all, if Twitter says Biden won, what’s the point in hearing anything else, right?

Here’s the part that the media will not tell the world. The draft report reveals there are at least 42,727 ballots that are categorized as “critical” or “high” impact discrepancies. These include ballots mailed from addresses where the voters no longer live (23,344), voters who voted in multiple counties (10,342), and more ballots returned by voters than received (9,041).

To all those trying to spin the Arizona Audit, spin this: The number of illegal ballots found in Maricopa County alone is over 4 times the current amount separating President Trump and Joe Biden in Arizona as a whole. Should have never been certified.#Decertify pic.twitter.com/EUPtZpiQKE — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) September 24, 2021

The big one is obviously the ballots that were miraculously mailed in by people who no longer live at the addresses where the ballots were sent. According to the report:

Mail-in ballots were cast under voter registration IDs for people that should not have received their ballots by mail because they had moved, and no one with the same last name remained at the address. Through extensive data analysis we have discovered approximately 23,344 votes that meet this condition. Mail-in ballots are, by Arizona law A.R.S. § 16- 558.01, never forwarded.

If a registered voter does not have a secondary mailing address listed with the county and no longer lives at the address listed on their voter registration, they should not receive their mail-in ballot. In certain circumstances it may be possible for them to receive a ballot, for example, if they know the present occupant, or if the ballot is improperly forwarded.

The Final Voted File, or VM55, was cross-checked against a commercially available data source provided by Melissa called Personator. Personator is a best-in-class identity and address validation tool. It confirms that an individual is associated with an address, indicates prior and current addresses, tracks when and where the individual moves, tracks date-of-birth and date-of-death. To accomplish this, it utilized both private and government data sources such as the US Postal Service’s National Change of Address (NCOA) service, and the Social Security Administration’s Master Death List.

In short, it’s possible that some of the 23,344 ballots mailed in from previous addresses were not fraudulent, but that number will be extremely low. A parent whose adult child moved out could have given the ballot to their child, for example. However, even if this accounted for 1% (unlikely), 10% (very unlikely), or even 50% (impossible) of the mail-in ballots that went to old addresses, it’s still more than the total margin of “victory” by the Biden-Harris ticket.

And that’s just one of the issues.

Patriots need to do four things as soon as the audit hearing reveals the truth, at least the part we’ll be able to see. This audit is already being panned and will continue to be dismissed by mainstream media to dissuade further investigations into the 2020 presidential election. We must counter the lies and push forward actions that can make an impact today and into the future. Here are the four things that must be done starting today:

All Republicans in the state House and Senate must be contacted and told to heed the results of the audit. There was unambiguous, demonstrable voter fraud that took place that was well beyond the margin of so-called “victory” by the Biden-Harris ticket. That means it is the duty of the state legislature to decertify the 2020 presidential election. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and legislators in other key states must be strongly encouraged to engage in similar audits. In fact, it behooves America for all states to conduct audits even if there is no chance of flipping them. The Maricopa audit identified the need for a better understanding of our voting systems and the massive vulnerabilities they allow. Spread the truth. Share articles like this and the ones that will come today and over the weekend from some conservative news outlets. We will try to highlight the best ones on this site over the weekend and into next week. The people are, as usual, being fed lies about the audit results. We need to set them straight. Fix this for the future. I’m of the camp that doesn’t believe we will still have a country if the 2020 election isn’t fixed, which is why I do not put much hope in the 2024 election even taking place. But if we’re able to pull through, it behooves us to make sure these types of voter fraud activities are prevented in all future elections. That means state-by-state legislation; we do not want the federal government involved in this at all.

Below is an interview of Wendy Rogers by now-independent journalist and former Fox News whistleblower Ivory Hecker. It will help to fill in the gaps of knowledge one might need before watching the audit hearing later today.

“All 50 states should be canvassed and audited,” Rogers said. “The canvass is one component. The audit is another component. Together they dovetail to tell the story of corruption in our country.”

Democrats and their lapdogs in mainstream media and Big Tech are already trying to spin this audit as conclusive that Arizona wasn’t stolen. The actual results of the audit say the opposite. Be true patriot and spread the truth.

