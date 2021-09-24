With America pulling back from the Middle East, Israel and the Arab states have begun working together to face the Iranian threat. Pictured: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his meeting with students in Tehran, Iran on October 18, 2017. (Photo: Iranian Leader’s Press Office – Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Involvement in the Middle East has been a large part of U.S. foreign policy for generations. President after president has had to take the multifaceted and complex web of alliances and relationships in the Middle East into account as they navigated policy in the region.

But after President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. forces from Afghanistan in neighboring south Central Asia, the balance of power in the Middle East underwent a major shift. America’s departure from the region resulted in a number of important geopolitical ramifications and strategic reorientations.

Joel C. Rosenberg, an American-Israeli communications strategist and author of the new book “ Enemies and Allies: An Unforgettable Journey Inside the Fast-Moving & Immensely Turbulent Modern Middle East ,” has spent years learning the ins and outs of Middle Eastern politics.

His new book includes interviews with Middle Eastern leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and long-time Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin […]