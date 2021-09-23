Former President Donald Trump is speaking out against former President George W. Bush’s decision to hold a campaign fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Cheney, who is the daughter of Bush administration Vice President Dick Cheney, received a tidal wave of backlash following her vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach. Despite heavy blowback from her own party, Cheney continued to publicly flog the former president, leading to her ouster from her leadership position as House Republican Conference chair.

Trump endorsed Cheney’s primary opponent in the upcoming 2022 midterm election, Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman.

Bush is answering by hosting a fundraiser in Dallas next month. Cohosting the event will be longtime Bush political adviser Karl Rove, and former Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson, who served as ambassador to NATO under Trump.

Trump issued a statement following the announcement of Bush’s support for Cheney, calling the three-term congresswoman “bad for Wyoming.”

“RINO former President George ‘Dubya’ Bush and his flunky Karl Rove are endorsing warmongering and very low polling, Liz Cheney,” Trump said in a statement.”Bush is the one who got us into the quicksand of the Middle East and, after spending trillions of dollars and killing nearly a million […]