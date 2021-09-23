As I read Megan Redshaw’s article in NOQ Report, a table just jumped out at me.

The first thing to note is that this table was generated by the CDC. It wasn’t put together by some anti-vaxxer trying for a clickbait headline. It is up to date as of September 10. By itself, it’s just numbers, but when we look at a bit more CDC information, there’s a key truth that’s hidden in them. To get at it, we need to know that 212 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 182 million are considered fully vaccinated. If we use those numbers, we can create information.

Our first task is to consider everyone reported to VAERS with a permanent injury. That includes death, since the last time I checked, that’s permanent. The CDC tells us that 34,135 have been permanently injured. That’s larger than the population of every Oregon city east of the Cascade mountains but Bend.

When we inspect that number we find 16.1 permanent injuries reported to VAERS per 100,000 people who are fully vaccinated. That number is actually higher, since some didn’t get the second Pfizer or Moderna shots. VAERS is commonly estimated to capture only 5-10% of the injuries. The US Department of Health and Human Services suggests the real number is only 1%.

This can’t be good. Also, remember that we’re only looking at the really big stuff like headstones and handicapped parking. For comparison, we should look at the official government statistics on vaccine injuries from 2006-2019. There were over 4 billion doses administered, and a grand total of 8,438 claims of a compensable injury. 2,455 were dismissed as not valid, leaving “for every 1 million doses of vaccine that were distributed, approximately 1 individual was compensated.” One in a million. Let that sink in for a moment.

Using the most conservative interpretation of the numbers for the COVID-19 vaccine, 161 people per million were maimed or assumed room temperature. If we accept the DHHS estimate that VAERS only captures 1% of the adverse reactions, it’s 16,100 per million, or 1.6% of all the people who got the shot ended up with something really bad happening.

Using the number in the literature, the real number is between 0.3 and 0.15%. Since we know that the overall mortality from the virus falls in the middle of that range, we’ve just uncovered a real problem. You have roughly the same risk of getting a serious injury from the vaccine as you do from getting the virus.

Now the rubber meets the road. We’ve been told that bad effects from the vax are “rare.” As Tommy Smothers exclaimed when Dick told him the Russians had a ballet company, “Bolshoi!” We have to have the truth before we can properly consent. Anything else is a criminal act, similar to the Tuskegee Experiment with syphilis.

It is in violation of CFR Title 45 which requires that the “experiment” have “minimal risk,” meaning that “the probability and magnitude of harm or discomfort anticipated in the research are not greater in and of themselves than those ordinarily encountered in daily life or during the performance of routine physical or psychological examinations or tests.”

There are two basic principles of Informed Consent. First, if a risk is common enough that a patient might see it as likely, it must be disclosed. It doesn’t have to be a biggie. An ordinary example is the risk of a wound infection after surgery. We take every effort to avoid infections, but they still aren’t rare.

The second principle is that if a risk is severe enough that a patient might refuse the procedure if they knew of it, it has to be disclosed, even if it is very rare. In my specialty, the “possibility” of paralysis after a spinal anesthetic is frightening. It has happened, but not for decades. Its potential severity makes it a mandatory discussion.

Neither of these principles have been followed in the vaccine discussion, and now we know why. There are enough complications following the Fauci ouchy that informed consent would make most people avoid it. The Tuskegee Experiment primed the Black population to distrust The Man, explaining why they have a low vaccination rate.

But if we look at the bulk of the population, a comparison of risks and benefits would lead to a resounding “Hell, NO!” to the vax. We know from English data that the risk of death from the Delta variant under age 50 is indistinguishable from zero. Over age 50, it’s still low, but there might be a balance in favor of the shot in specific individuals.

I got the shot early because at age 68 and overweight, I looked at the balance as I saw it then. Knowing what I know now, which is a lot more than most people will ever be told, I will decline the booster. I’m acquiring the means to treat COVID at home should it knock on my door. In the meantime, I’m enjoying life. That bug is in the wild, and Fauci’s wildest dreams won’t control it for one moment. There’s no point in denying the truth. But there is an excellent case for preparing, and it doesn’t include the vax.

Ted Noel MD is a retired Anesthesiologist/Intensivist who posts on social media as DoctorTed and @vidzette.

Image by Johaehn from Pixabay.

Editor’s Note: I want to commend Dr. Ted for his bravery in coming out with this particular truth. Yes, he is retired, but even retired doctors can face blowback from their peers when it comes to spreading the facts about the Covid injections. It’s a blessing having him with us here. I am thankful every day that his writing graces our pages.

