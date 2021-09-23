The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removed guidelines Thursday on phasing out mask-wearing in schools in their latest school guidance update.
According to Fox News , the CDC made the change when it updated its guidance on universal indoor masking for those in school, both children and adults, regardless of their vaccination status on August 5.
“We believe that our state, as well as teachers’ unions, probably influenced this change,” Jonathan Zachreson, who leads the group Reopen California Schools, told Fox News . “It masks indefinitely in schools forever, and there are no off-ramps. So it’s really disappointing to see that.”
Teachers unions previously influenced changes to guidance issued by the CDC. Earlier this month, emails from prominent teachers’ unions show that the CDC tightened its masking guidelines after they threatened the agency .
“CDC spokeswoman Jade Fulce told Fox News that guidance is ‘always being revised based on the current epidemiology’ and that increases in the delta variant and low vaccination coverage in some communities led to the changes,” wrote Fox News .
Despite Fulce’s statement, the previous guidelines were only suggestions, with mitigation efforts remaining in place in areas of high transmission.According to Fox News , the CDC changed the […]
