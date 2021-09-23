The Gateway Pundit has received groundbreaking audio recordings of Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri that reveal how he truly feels about his colleagues, who have fought the Arizona Senate audit from the beginning.

The audio recordings were obtained by Shelby Busch and Steve Robinson, the founders of WeThePeopleAZAlliance The Gateway Pundit reported that Chucri admitted there was ballot harvesting and dead voters. He also admitted that the audit performed by the County was “ bullsh*t ” and Supervisor Clint Hickman lied to stonewall an audit.

Chucri has resigned in utter embarrassment after being exposed, saying that the election was not stolen and Joe Biden won. BREAKING: Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri RESIGNS From Office After TGP Exposé : “There Was No Cover-Up, The Election Was Not Stolen. Biden Won.” The truth is, as you have heard and will continue to hear, Steve Chucri 100% thinks that fraud occurred but he was stonewalled by his colleagues who have “the backbone of a plastic fork” and may have lost their race.

He says that he’s “persona non grata” with his colleagues and that his vote against fighting the Senate cost him the Vice Chairmanship of the Board.

