On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to approve $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system following disapproval from progressive Democrats who say Israel is violating human rights with this anti-rocket defense system.

According to Forbes , the final vote came to 420 to 9, with eight Democrats, as well as one Republican, voting against the funding. Two Democrats, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Hank Johnson of Georgia, voted present. Ocasio-Cortez reportedly voted against the funding initially, then changed her vote. She could be seen crying after she changed her vote from “no” to “present.” The New York Congresswoman memorably slammed former House Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for voting “present” on President Trump’s impeachment. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who often opposes US aid to Israel and voted against the measure, argued that the funding would enable “warcrimes, human rights abuses, and violence.”

“I rise in opposition to this supplemental. I will not support an effort to enable and support war crimes, human rights abuses, and violence,” said Tlaib. “We cannot be talking only about Israeli’s need for safety at a time when Palestinians are living under a violent apartheid system, and are dying from what Human […]