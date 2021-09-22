Jen Psaki REALLY doesn’t like getting hard questions, especially from Peter Doocy. In fact, since the rest of the media is totally in the bag for Biden, Fox News’ Doocy is the only one that asks tough questions nowadays.

Earlier today, Doocy simply asked whether Joe Biden had ever visited the U.S.-Mexico border, and she was completely stumped.

Following a heated back and forth over how the Biden administration was handling the massive influx of Haitian immigrants on the border, Doocy decided to ask the border question.

“Has President Biden ever been to the southern border?” Doocy asked.

“In his life?” Psaki said with frustration. “I will have to look back in my history books and check the times he’s been to the southern border.”

“We have looked all morning and we can’t find any record of him as president, vice president, senator, or even as a concerned citizen,” Doocy pushed. “Why would that be?”Watch below: DOOCY: “Has President Biden ever been to the southern border?” PSAKI: “In his life? I will have to look back in my history books and check…” DOOCY: “We have been looking all morning and we cannot find any record of him visiting the border…” pic.twitter.com/snZTsXeksp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) […]