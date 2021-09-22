Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for an investigation into US Border Patrol for “attacking” and rounding up Haitian migrants at the southern border. She said she was “deeply troubled” by images of Border Patrol officers that surfaced Tuesday.
“What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were is horrible. I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation into what exactly is going on there,” said Harris.
“Human beings should never be treated that way, and I am deeply troubled about it.”
Harris said she planned to discuss the issue later Tuesday with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Antonio Mayorkas, reported NY Daily News .
The situation at the southern border continues to deteriorate as thousands of migrants wade across the Rio Grande from the Mexican side to the US side of the border.
On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would be sending an additional 400 agents and officers to Del Rio, Texas, to assist in moving the encampment of Haitian migrants currently under a bridge there.The DHS said in its Saturday statement that the agents and officers would be deployed to the area in the next 24 […]
