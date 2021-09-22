Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky announced his opposition to using FISA warrants on American citizens, specifically political candidates, during an exchange Tuesday with FBI Director Christopher Wray.
At a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing , Paul questioned Wray about the surveillance of American citizens via the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
“The problem is the system can be abused,” Paul said. “We should obey the Constitution. I don’t think Americans nor political candidates should be investigated using a foreign intelligence surveillance court.”
Wray responded to the senator’s comments saying he believed FISA warrants were constitutional and that they have a “difference of opinion on how to characterize” its legality.
Wray went on to credit FISA for keeping America safe following the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“A lot of the reforms that have occurred thanks to this Congress, the courts, and the executive branch to make sure there is not an information wall between agencies is what kept this country safe,” he continued,FISA was enacted into law in 1978 at the height of the Cold War. Attempts to reform or abolish it would take an act of Congress.
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post