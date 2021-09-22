Former President George W. Bush along with his long-time chief political adviser, Karl Rove, are set to host a fundraiser for Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who is facing a stiff primary challenge from a GOP candidate backed by former President Donald Trump.

“Trump is waging an aggressive campaign against Cheney, whom he has labeled a party-traitor for reasons including her vote in to impeach him over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot,” Just the News reported Wednesday.

The site noted that earlier this month, Trump announced he would be supporting challenger Harriet Hageman’s bid to take Cheney’s seat; Wyoming has only one House seat in Congress.

The fundraiser is currently scheduled for Oct. 18 in Dallas. Rove will serve as co-host for the evening; former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, will also be in attendance.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the fundraiser.

Liz Cheney’s father, Dick Cheney, served for two terms as Bush’s vice president. The fundraiser will the 43rd president’s first campaign effort for the 2022 cycle.“In recent months, George Bush has stepped up his criticism of Trump, though he has not attacked the 45th president by name,” KESQ reported .“He has decried the ‘loud voices’ in the GOP ‘who are isolationists, […]