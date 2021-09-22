During a press conference on Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott unleashed on President Joe Biden and his administration for their complete failure with the southern border where migrants are pouring in by the thousands.

Abbott shredded Biden for demonstrating an “incapability of dealing with this crisis” while illegal immigrants flow across the border into Del Rio, Texas.

“The only thing [the Biden administration has] shown is an incapability of dealing with this crisis, candidly in a way where they pretend it doesn’t even exist,” Abbott said . “And we’re here to tell you, it exists and it’s total chaos and the Biden administration — they need to up their game, big time.”

Abbot shredded Biden for his lax border policies including “catch-and-release.”

“When you have an administration that has abandoned any pretense of securing the border and security our sovereignty, you see the onrush,” Abbott said.

Abbott’s comments on Tuesday echoed comments he made in a letter to the Biden administration on Monday where he requested Biden make a federal emergency declaration over the crisis along the southern border.Read part of the letter below: Border security is a federal responsibility; however, in response to the current situation, I have taken the appropriate action under […]