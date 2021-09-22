Facebook and Instagram are censoring the Project Veritas video of federal medical professionals admitting the adverse effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. The video showed shocking footage of federal doctors and health care personnel admitting behind closed doors that the vaccine is failing and hurting far more people than any so-called public health expert is willing to admit publicly.

Project Veritas posted on their Telegram account that the monopoly social media platforms removed this video, which is titled Part 1 of the #CovidVaxExposed series, because it supposedly “goes against community standards on misinformation that could cause physical harm.” The notice can be seen here: Big League Politics reported on the whistleblower who came forward and recorded her colleagues speaking candidly about the experimental COVID jab’s negative health impacts:

“ A federal whistleblower has emerged to Project Veritas to expose a federal conspiracy that is suppressing adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

Veritas founder James O’Keefe released videos provided by whistleblower Jodi O’Malley showing federal doctors and medical professionals admitting the vaccine’s lack of efficacy behind closed doors…

O’Malley recorded colleagues, including DHHS emergency room Dr. Maria Gonzales, DHHS emergency room Dr. Dale McGee and DHHS registered nurse Deanna Paris, giving […]