AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Florida was once considered a battleground state, but whatever influence the Democrats had over the Sunshine State is swiftly disappearing as issue after issue plagues their efforts to gain momentum and their footholds are disappearing for the first time ever.

According to The Hill , Democrats are facing a myriad of issues such as a fundraising gap a mile wide when compared to the Florida GOP. This is on top of the fact that the voter registration advantage that they’ve held for years has effectively been destroyed, going from 700,000 more registered voters in the state to just 23,551 over the course of 2008 to today.

It’s clear that the Democrats just don’t have the morale to fight a motivated Republican party in the state led by the right’s most popular governor, Ron DeSantis.

Speaking of Ron DeSantis, it’s some of his actions that have further made the Democrats’ prospects of victory even smaller thanks to rule changes in the state’s voting laws. With voting now more secure and less prone to confusion or fraud, Democrats are feeling less and less hopeful: At the same time, Democrats are facing daunting structural challenges, including Republican-led redistricting and a controversial new […]