The Biden administration is looking for a private contractor to operate a migrant detention facility at the US naval base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to NBC News , citing government records . One requirement – some of the guards must speak Spanish and Haitian Creole , and the contractor itself needs to be able to build temporary housing facilities. The razor wire-topped fence of Camp 6 detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, seen in 2014. Photograph: Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images “The service provider shall be responsible to maintain on site the necessary equipment to erect temporary housing facilities for populations that exceed 120 and up to 400 migrants in a surge event,” reads the contract solicitation. A little-known immigrant holding facility on the base has a capacity of 120 people, the records say, and it “will have an estimated daily population of 20 people,” according to a solicitation for bids issued Friday by the Department of Homeland Security.

The records provided no indication that the Biden administration is planning to transfer migrants from the southern border to Guantánamo Bay. In the recent past, migrants picked up at sea have been housed there for short periods. -NBC News What […]