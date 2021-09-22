AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Somewhere along the way, we all lost the plot.

We focused on Biden’s plan to enable OSHA to mandate vaccines in private businesses, but when you actually look around… you don’t see that story advancing at all. Meanwhile, the Biden administration killed an innocent man and a handful of children. A week later, we are still talking about the former and not really discussing the latter.

We focused on a blown-up submarine deal involving Australia and France, but while that dominated headlines we continued to get no answers on Americans and allies still trapped in Afghanistan.

We focused on a false media narrative about Border Patrol and the whips they definitely didn’t use in pursuit of illegal immigrants at the border. Meanwhile, POLITICO just comes out and says “By the way, looks like the Hunter Biden laptop story was true!” and there are crickets from the media and the left.

We continue to focus on things like the Emmys, the Met Gala, and events like that while ignoring stories that have actual, real-world consequences. The Democrats stripped financial aid for Israel’s Iron Dome, a purely defensive system, because their far-left members oppose Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorists with […]