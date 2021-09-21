Sometimes, you just want to sit back and revel in the chaos. In New York City, resident assclown Bill de Blasio mandated all businesses needed to discriminate against a certain class of citizens . This included a large number of African-American and LatinX New Yorkers who did not want to get a Fauci Ouchie. Our first case of black Americans being refused service by white liberal business owners happened in the Upper West Side. Do you know who isn’t amused by it? Black Lives Matter. Some backstory. Last week, it was reported that a hostess from Carmine’s was assaulted by three anti-v*x Texans who were refused service. The implication was that these were three MAGA-loving, abortion doctor-suing, redneck Ted Cruz stans. And they assaulted a brave member of the working class because they watched too much Fox News. “As a Texan …” started trending on Twitter so that liberal Texans could virtue-signal about it.

Then more news came out . The Texans were black. They claim the hostess used a slur. Most importantly, they claim that they actually SHOWED their v*x cards and the hostess said they looked fake. The three women’s attorney says the incident was mutual combat. Once […]