The only reasonable explanation for what the White House is doing and saying about the grotesque scenes at the southern border is that they simply don’t think enough voters care.

Maybe they’re right, but nothing else can explain just how ridiculous the answers from the administration have gotten when it comes to questions about the thousands of migrants forced to live for days under a bridge and in huts made out of brush while it’s 95 degrees outside.

President Joe Biden’s people have taken to flat-out denying reality. In an interview Tuesday on CNN, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed with a straight face that hordes of destitute migrants are making their way to the United States, not because they want in on the free welfare (“compassion”) promised to them by Democrats, but because they had been fooled into making the journey.

“It is heartbreaking to see,” said a very heartbroken Mayorkas, “because what we are seeing is vulnerable individuals, having been deceived by smuggling organizations and misinformation, take the perilous journey north when we have been quite clear that it will not be successful and that is not what they should do.”

True, Mayorkas did say the previous day at […]