Recall this summer when the announcement went out that the upscale ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s was taking a stand and ending its business arrangement in Israel over its supposed illegal occupation of Palestine territory? The company garnered some initial attention in the press, and the titular partners were even granted a New York Times op-ed to detail the move, even calling it “ one of the most important decisions the company has made in its 43-year history.”

There is more going on unreported following this brief media adulation — that important decision by the company may also become one of the costliest. While Ben & Jerry’s was initially hailed by many journalists when the press release was sent out, few actually looked at the announcement critically and even fewer have followed up on the aftermath. Either action delivers telling results.

First, the announcement sounded more like bluster once you looked into the details. The severing of the agreement would not be taking place until the end of 2022, due to existing contracts. Additionally, Israel […]