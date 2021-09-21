Daily Signal Editor’s note: During a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing Tuesday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., grilled Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the surge of illegal immigration under the Biden administration. Watch the video above, or read this lightly edited transcript:

Ron Johnson: Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas, I’m putting a chart that I’ve been keeping on apprehension[s] [at the] southwest border. Just to give you some quick numbers here, to date [in] this county here, there [have] been almost 1.3 million apprehensions.

We’re averaging the last two months, 6,7[00] to 6,800 people per day. That’s a large caravan per day being apprehended by Border Patrol.

Eight to 1,100 known got-aways, which would equate somewhere over 300,000 got-aways—known got-aways—for the year. If you analyze these figures, then a couple of hundred thousand people per month, I will be up to about 2.1 million apprehensions. Add the getaway, [which] is three to 400,000. We’re up to [2.5] million people. You have repeatedly stated that our borders are not open. They’re closed. Do you honestly believe that our borders are closed?

Alejandro Mayorkas: Senator, I do, and let me speak to that.

Johnson: Now, let me ask you a couple questions here. This committee received—it was dated Sept. 11, but apparently this letter was not received until Thursday. I didn’t find out about it until yesterday. I released it to the public immediately—by recently retired U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott.

In this letter, former Chief Scott states he is sickened by the avoidable and rapid disintegration of what was arguably the most effective border security in our nation’s history. And of course, the chart shows it.

We’d pretty well secured the border. We’d stopped the flow of unaccompanied children. We’d stopped the flow of family units because of the Migrant Protection Protocols, the agreements that President [Donald] Trump put in place, the building of the wall. We were serious about border security until your administration took office.

You stood before this committee and said that you would enforce the laws. You have not done that. Let me go on. Chief Scott says, “To think that well-resourced terrorist networks, criminal organizations in hostile nations are not going to do the same—in other words, exploit the open border—is naive.”

Here’s what’s very troubling. You said [former Secretary Chad Wolf] and other political appointees within [the Department of Homeland Security] had provided factually incorrect information to congressional representatives and to the American public.

So let me ask you, Mr. Secretary, of the 1.3 million people that we’ve apprehended, how many people have been returned, how many people are being detained, and how many people have been dispersed?

And I want some numbers here. So we got what we got, 1.3 million people. How many people had been returned? How many people are being detained? How many people have been dispersed to all points around America?

Mayorkas: Senator, I would be pleased to provide you with that data.

Johnson: I want them now. Why don’t you have that information now?

Mayorkas: Senator, I do not have that data before me.

Johnson: Why not? Why don’t you have that basic information?

Mayorkas: Senator, I want to be accurate in the information—

Johnson: I’m looking for ballpark figures. Is it about half? Have we dispersed about half of that? Are we up to about 600,000 people we dispersed?

Mayorkas: Senator, these are the tools that we employ. We use the Title 42 authority—that is the public health authority empowered by the Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention]—to expel individuals in light of the public health authority.

Johnson: I’m hearing that you are not using that to the full extent and that we’ve got 40% [to] 50% of people even apprehended under Title 42 that are not being returned. Is that accurate?

Mayorkas: That is actually inaccurate.

Johnson: OK, so if you are saying that’s inaccurate, what’s the real figure? …

Mayorkas: If I may say, Senator, we use the Title 42 authority, the public health authority of the Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention], to the fullest extent we are able to.

Johnson: So what is the percent that you are returning under Title 42? It’s about 750,000 people apprehended under Title 42. How many of those individuals have been returned under Title 42?

Mayorkas: Senator, I will provide that data to you.

Johnson: So you’re saying that 40% to 50% is not accurate. If you know that that’s not accurate, you must have the real number.

Mayorkas: Senator, what I said was not accurate was your assertion that we are not using Title 42 authority to the fullest extent that we can.

Johnson: That’s not what I said at all. I said we’re not returning everybody under Title 42. We’re dispersing a number of those individuals.

Mayorkas: Not for reasons of our limitation of use that we impose on ourselves, but rather because certain of our capacity to return people under Title 42 is constrained by the Mexican authorities’ ability to receive them.

This is a matter of bilateral and multilateral relationships. We exercise the Title 42 authority to the fullest extent that we can. We then work with Mexico to assess what its capacity to receive individuals is.

Johnson: Again, you’re talking about the process. I want numbers. I’m going to expect numbers. By the way, last year, in which you didn’t stick around for second-round questions, you didn’t come in here in person, I sent you questions, for the record. I have [gotten] no response whatsoever.

And you came before this committee and you committed to responding to congressional oversight and you have not done so. And according to former Chief Scott, you provided factually incorrect information to Congress. So we’re expecting you to up your game as it relates to congressional oversight.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show