Former Obama administration Defense Secretary Leon Panetta appeared to admit that he was involved with General Mark Milley’s secret phone calls to Communist China behind President Trump’s back.

Panetta claimed to The Hill on Sunday that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley’s first phone call to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) military warning them if they’d attack had the approval of the Pentagon. “The first phone call was pursuant to the approval of [Defense] Secretary [Mark] Esper, and I think that certainly makes that clear as to what General Milley was doing,” Panetta said. Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta on Gen. Milley’s call: “President [Trump] was appointing political people to key positions at the Defense Department. […] We were concerned about what the President might do.” pic.twitter.com/909TrnFnYU — The Hill (@thehill) September 19, 2021 Panetta went on to justify Milley’s secret phone calls by claiming Trump “was appointing political people to key positions at the Defense Department.”

“And it was coming at a time when there was a tremendous amount of concern about the role of the military,” he said.

In an apparent admission to being involved with Milley’s call, Panetta said he was “concerned” Trump was appointing people he […]