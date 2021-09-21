ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Staff via Getty Images Los Angeles County stepped in Tuesday to defend the largely maskless Emmy Awards from complaints that it appeared the star-studded event did not follow proper COVID-19 precautions and, specifically, did not abide by the Los Angeles mask mandate.

LA County claimed, in a statement to media addressing the criticism, that because the Emmys are technically a “television production,” they are exempted from the heavy-handed mask mandate, even though the event is primarily an awards banquet.

“The Emmy Award Show is a television production, and persons appearing on the show are considered performers,” the statement said. “All persons appearing on or in the audience of the Emmy Award Show were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

“The Emmys reached out to Public Health in advance to share their safety protocols, which exceeded the baseline requirements for television and film productions,” LA County noted. “Careful planning before large events is essential to assure that all health and safety requirements are adequately addressed.”

“Additionally, the department was told that all attendees tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the event. Similarly, production crews were required to be vaccinated or test negative for the virus twice per week,” Fox News noted .

