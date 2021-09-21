‘The future will belong to those who give their people the ability to breathe free, not those who seek to suffocate their people with an iron hand.’ Joe Biden managed to mumble his way through his first UN General Assembly address Tuesday. In his speech, Biden touched on several extreme crises that America and other countries will face in the near future – including new upcoming pandemics, devastating climate crises, cyber threats, global warming and more – positioning nations to align with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Read a transcript of Biden’s speech below, with key passages highlighted. Mr. Secretary General, my fellow delegates to all those who dedicate themselves to the noble mission of this institution, it’s my honor to speak to you for the first time as President of the United States.

We meet this year in a moment of, intermingled with great pain and extraordinary possibility. We’ve lost so much in this devastating pandemic, that continues to claim lives around the world, and impact so much on our existence. We’re mourning more than 4.5 million people. People of every nation, from every background, each death is an individual heartbreak. But our shared grief […]