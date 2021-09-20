In between the Met Gala and the Emmys, Bill Maher asked a question. “Do the germs know who the good people are?” he wondered on Friday’s “Real Time,” having observed a trend at events like the Met Gala where “the people going to the parties don’t wear masks, but the servers wear masks.”

“Let’s just make the help wear the mask? That’s the liberal approach?” Maher wondered.

At Sunday’s Emmys , the only masks in sight seemed to be fixed on non-famous faces, again projecting a ludicrous class dynamic that lets powerful people opt out of standards they seek to enforce on everyone else. According to reports, Met Gala attendees were supposed to be vaxxed, tested, and masked (indoors). The Emmys mandated vaccines and testing as well. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, captured by “the spirit,” violated her own mask mandate during a concert on Thursday, one more prominent Democrat lawmaker in a long line of such figures who’ve ignored their own COVID rules over the last 18 months.

It’s not about the optics, feudal as they are. At work in these images is the same mindset that progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purport to disdain when it comes in the form of […]