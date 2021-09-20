Three days after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against Pfizer’s application for a COVID-19 booster shot for people over 16, the drug giant announced clinical trials show its vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11.

Article by Art Moore from WND.

The company said it will submit its data to the FDA as soon as possible, reported the Washington Times, which noted the trial must be completed and the results submitted later this year.

As WND reported Friday, with the Biden administration set to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination booster plan this week, the FDA panel concluded that, among many concerns, there is insufficient data to judge the Pfizer vaccine’s risks to younger groups. The members highlighted the possible increased risk for heart inflammation, or myocarditis, particularly among males ages 16-17.

In July, Dr. Marty Makary argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the evidence behind the CDC’s push to vaccinate children is flimsy, arguing the agency overcounts COVID hospitalizations and deaths, and won’t consider whether or not one shot is sufficient for many people.

Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, noted that at the time, the CDC had counted 335 children under 18 who had died with a COVID-19 diagnosis code in their record. The current figure is 439.

“Yet the CDC, which has 21,000 employees, hasn’t researched each death to find out whether Covid caused it or if it involved a pre-existing medical condition,” he wrote.

Without such information, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices decided in May that the benefits of two-dose vaccination outweigh the risks for children 12 to 15.

“I’ve written hundreds of peer-reviewed medical studies, and I can think of no journal editor who would accept the claim that 335 deaths resulted from a virus without data to indicate if the virus was incidental or causal, and without an analysis of relevant risk factors such as obesity,” Makary wrote.

Fauci’s claim ‘a total fabrication’

In a lecture earlier this month hosted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Dr. Anthony Fauci insisted children should be administered a COVID-19 vaccine.

The top White House coronavirus adviser claimed “we have lost more children from SARS-CoV-2 than we ever lose for influenza — and we vaccinate children against influenza.”

Kyle Lamb, a data specialist for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, presented the evidence that Fauci’s claim “is a total fabrication.”

In the 2017-18 flu season alone, he pointed out on Twitter, the CDC estimates 643 pediatric deaths. Yet after more than 19 months of COVID-19, there have been a total of 439 deaths.

See the data presented by Lamb:

Did Anthony Fauci lie when he said more children have died from the virus than ever have died from the flu? Unless you think he's an incompetent boob that didn't learn a thing in 50 years in public health (hold the jokes please), then yes. And I will demonstrate that here. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) September 18, 2021

Further, studies — including one by Stanford researchers on children and a recent one by Harvard and Tufts scholars on VA patients, have concluded COVID-19 hospitalizations have been overcounted, leading to overestimates of the severity of the disease.

‘We are eager to extend the protection’

On Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla argued that over the past nine months, “hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine.”

“We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” he said.

Pfizer hopes later this year to report the results of its studies in two other cohorts, ages 2 to 5 and 6 months to 2.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show