SCOTTSDALE, AZ – On Friday, September 17, a friend of mine, Jeff, and I were discussing the nation’s current state, specifically regarding the COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Neither of us, nor our husbands, feel comfortable receiving that particular vaccine at this time, and both of our husbands risk losing their law enforcement careers in the near future as a result of the mandates.

Jessica recently got a job, and she was made to feel like either an idiot or a heartless jerk with the forms she had to fill out to request her exemption. Then, as if the wording on the form wasn’t demeaning enough, she had to watch a series of videos to make extra sure that she really did want to make the worst mistake of her life (according to the employer).

So there we were, sitting on her couch discussing how in the world we came to a place in our nation where some of our “leaders” thought it was ok to not only force an experimental vaccination on the majority of the populous but then to deny those who declined to participate in said experiment their livelihoods, careers, and even unemployment benefits should they be separated from their […]