When history books detail the Great Covid Plandemic, they will look fondly on Sweden for multiple reason. They went against the grain and avoided lockdowns while every other Western nation ridiculed them and accused them of killing off their population. They embraced herd immunity as the pathway to normalcy. They achieved extremely low daily death counts, often zero, ahead of all of the nations who thought lockdowns were the way to go.

If there’s one flaw to their strategy, it’s that they’ve joined most other nations in embracing vaccinations. They’re not at the top of the list, ranking as the 38th most vaccinated in the world at 62.3% fully-vaxxed and another 20% half-vaxxed. But it seems they aren’t going much higher. Health officials are closing down vaccination facilities and tossing the injections in the garbage because the remaining people who are not jabbed appear to want to stay that way.

According to Free West Media:

The Swedish care company Doktor24 announced that they had to throw away 16 000 vaccine doses. This was because the interest in becoming vaccinated had suddenly “plunged”. Now the company is also closing its temporary vaccination center in the Slakthus area in Stockholm.

It is above all in the younger age groups that the propensity to get vaccinated has slowed down. The bookings are fewer than expected.

For the Swedish population as a whole, over 16 years, 82,4 percent have received at least one jab, Swedish outlet SVT reported.

They didn’t handle the Plandemic perfectly. Nobody did. But Sweden has emerged as the model that no other nation is willing to embrace because doing so would be admitting they were wrong the whole time.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

