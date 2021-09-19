un general assembly The U.N. General Assembly will ignore vaccine requirements for attendees at next week’s big meeting in New York, snubbing NYC rules for convention centers and public gatherings.

Presidents, premiers, monarchs, dignitaries, diplomats and their traveling staff members have been told by organizers they won’t have to show coronavirus vaccination passports or other proof of inoculation on arrival at U.N. headquarters on Turtle Bay, Manhattan.

Instead attendees plus their staff will be waved through and allowed admission free of any checks with more than 100 heads of state and government and over 20 foreign ministers signed up to speak in person.

The freedom from regulation follows a precedent first set at the G7 meeting in the UK earlier this year. When they’re posing for one of their staged photographs the G7 elite all pretend, for propaganda purposes, that they are Covid regulation compliant. But look at what they got up to later… https://t.co/086ApEYCWJ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 12, 2021 The decision to ignore the rules as applied to the general public in NYC came after Russia challenged an earlier proof of vaccination requirement on the grounds it was an infringement on personal liberties.

“We strongly object that only people with […]