Darren Agee Merager, 52, is still on the loose after skipping a court hearing after being accused of flashing his genitalia to several women, including one little girl, at the WI Spa in Los Angeles, Calif.
According to the details of the case, Merager is accused of showing his erect penis to four women and a minor girl. He has a history of being convicted of indecent exposure. It should come as no surprise that violent ANTIFA thugs rallied to his defense. He faces six felony counts as a result of the charges.
Merager is publicly defending his actions while law enforcement claims that evidence shows he poses as a transgender woman to make it easier to perpetrate sexual deviancy.
“I don’t remember being banned,” Merager said, denying that he was banned from attending the WI Spa but acknowledged someone made a “transphobic” complaint about his behavior.
“I don’t have a small penis but you can’t say that’s an erection,” Merager added. “What if you used the men’s room and someone said they don’t like the size or shape of your penis? That’s what they’re doing.”
Merager has previously been convicted in 2003 of indecent exposure after peering through an elderly woman’s home in […]
