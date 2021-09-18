On Friday an FDA advisory panel declined to endorse authorization the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster shot for people aged 16 or older.

The panel voted 16-2 to reject extra doses of an experimental vaccine, citing insufficient data from incomplete clinical trials and the potential risk of heart inflammation – especially among young men. The FDA hearing prior to the decision was stunning. The hearing was 8 hours long and it included SHOCKING testimony from American doctors.

Dr. Joseph Fraiman, MD told the FDA on Friday that government does not have data to show the vaccine was more beneficial than it is harmful for teenage boys.

Dr. Fraiman told the FDA panel he has NOT seen that those who show vaccine hesitancy are uninformed. “That is not what I’ve seen… The vaccine hesitant I’ve met in the ER are more aware of the vaccine studies and more aware of their own COVID risks than the doctors do. For example, many of my nurses refuse the COVID vaccine despite seeing more COVID deaths and devastation than most people have.”

Dr. Fraiman went on to say he cannot […]