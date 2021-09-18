The Arizona Senate reached an agreement with Maricopa County on the routers and splunk logs withheld from senate investigators.
Senate Leader Karen Fann released a statement on Friday evening. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Maricopa County agrees to settle with Arizona State Senate #AZSenate @FannKfann pic.twitter.com/QNW1QAaUbw — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) September 18, 2021 TRENDING: The Gateway Pundit Announces: AMERICAN GULAG – The Informational Website on the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners
Here is a copy of the settlement.
It appears the Senate took a loss. It is hard to see how this is a win for the Arizona Senate.
More… Update: Settlement reached. The county will work through a special master to answer questions from the Arizona Senate about its routers and Splunk logs. The county will also drop its complaint asking the Senate for $2.8M to replace its voting machines. — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) September 18, 2021
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post