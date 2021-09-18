California Democrat Representative Adam Schiff has called for a full investigation into President Joe Biden’s failed airstrike that killed an innocent Afghan aid worker and nine others, seven of which were innocent children.

Schiff, who is known for being one of the most radical Democrats in the House, has completely betrayed Biden with this call for an investigation.

“We must take every precaution when it comes to protecting civilian lives, and hold ourselves accountable when we fail. While there is no overstating the chaotic and dangerous situation in Kabul following the fall of the Afghan government and the attack on our forces by ISIS-K, it is clear that the August 29 strike was a mistake with horrific consequences,” he said.

“In acknowledging that error, the Department of Defense has taken the first step towards transparency and accountability. And after such a devastating failure – one that, by the Department’s estimate, killed 10 civilians, at least 7 of them children – it cannot be the last step. We need to know what went wrong in the hours and minutes leading up to the strike to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” Schiff added.

“I am also concerned about the accuracy and completeness of […]