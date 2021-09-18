She should have been planning her wedding to handsome Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover. Instead, Nicole Weiss attended his funeral.

While Fake Biden bullies, blusters and frolics at his beach house, America is burying the Brave 13 whose blood silently drips from Biden’s hands.

Their deaths were 100% preventable. They should never have happened. Yet their lives and their deaths are being too rapidly swept under the rug along with the hollow cries for Biden’s impeachment.

There are no words but there are videos. Videos of the Brave 13’s caskets making their slow way to their final resting places along highways, under bridges and down roads lined with thousands upon thousands of grieving Americans who dropped everything to pay their final respects.

There are videos of their funerals…and more coming every day.

And there are videos of their burials. The folding of the flag draping their coffin. The playing of Taps. As we honor the Brave 13 who paid the ultimate price for Biden’s intentional abandonment, let us not forget to support their brothers and sisters in arms who survived the same attack. For them, the battle has just begun as they recover from their wounds, surgeries and amputations at Walter Reed. Click here to […]