She should have been planning her wedding to handsome Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover. Instead, Nicole Weiss attended his funeral.
While Fake Biden bullies, blusters and frolics at his beach house, America is burying the Brave 13 whose blood silently drips from Biden’s hands.
Their deaths were 100% preventable. They should never have happened. Yet their lives and their deaths are being too rapidly swept under the rug along with the hollow cries for Biden’s impeachment.
There are no words but there are videos. Videos of the Brave 13’s caskets making their slow way to their final resting places along highways, under bridges and down roads lined with thousands upon thousands of grieving Americans who dropped everything to pay their final respects.
There are videos of their funerals…and more coming every day.
And there are videos of their burials. The folding of the flag draping their coffin. The playing of Taps. As we honor the Brave 13 who paid the ultimate price for Biden’s intentional abandonment, let us not forget to support their brothers and sisters in arms who survived the same attack. For them, the battle has just begun as they recover from their wounds, surgeries and amputations at Walter Reed. Click here to […]
Read the whole story at www.lenorathompsonwriter.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post