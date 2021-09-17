The Democrat mayor of Del Rio, Texas said Friday that fears are growing of a riot or stampede at the makeshift outdoor migrant detention camp under the International Bridge. The number of migrants has swelled to over 12,000 with thousands arriving every day taking the short walk across the Rio Grande from Mexico. Border Patrol agents have also reportedly expressed fears of a stampede as daily temperatures hover around 100 degrees. KENS-TV reporter Vanessa Croix reported on the mayor’s concerns, “EXCLUSIVE video inside the migrant encampment in Del Rio @CityofDelRio Mayor Lozano said the numbers are rising, conditions are dire, and there’s fear of a stampede or riot Latest count: over 12,000” EXCLUSIVE video inside the migrant encampment in Del Rio @CityofDelRio Mayor Lozano said the numbers are rising, conditions are dire, and there’s fear of a stampede or riot — Vanessa Croix (@VanessaKENS5) September 17, 2021 MRC’s Jorge Bonilla posted a Univision report Thursday on Border Patrol agents’ concerns of a stampede, “Univision reports that the Border Patrol is fearful of getting overrun in a “human stampede” at Del Rio. Is this at least part of the rationale behind the FAA’s shutdown of drone overflights?” (Note FAA granted […]

