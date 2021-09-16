AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell As we reported earlier , the Biden administration announced this week that they are effectively taking over the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments used in the treatment of the Wuhan virus, a move that has understandably angered some southern state governors who have touted the benefits of its use in people who are in the early stages of battling the coronavirus, specifically in how it significantly reduces the chance of hospitalization.

A statement from Biden’s HHS department noted that the rationale behind the decision was to make distribution more “equitable” to states beyond those that are currently requesting the most quantities: “HHS will determine the amount of product each state and territory receives on a weekly basis. State and territorial health departments will subsequently identify sites that will receive product and how much,” the spokesperson said. “This system will help maintain equitable distribution, both geographically and temporally, across the country – providing states and territories with consistent, fairly-distributed supply over the coming weeks.” Read their full statement here: HHS has said the change back to a pre-vaccine distribution process is all about fairness. Officials laid out their rationale in a lengthy statement this morning saying: “This system […]