According to a new hypothetical 2024 Republican primary McLaughlin & Associates survey, President Donald Trump dominates all possible contenders as speculation continues to swirl about a potential Trump 2024 run.

The survey asked Republican voters: “Thinking ahead to the 2024 Republican primary election for President, if that election were held today among the following candidates, for whom would you vote?”

Trump received a whopping 59% support. The next closest contender was Mike Pence at 10%. Check out the results below:

The survey showed Trump dominating the field with 59 percent support. No other candidate came close, as former Vice President Mike Pence garnered 10 percent, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) earned 8 percent support. The remaining candidates, which include Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Candace Owens, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and former Gov. John Kasich, all garnered three percent or less: 2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 59%

