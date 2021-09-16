Even at a time when death and despair are so rampant in the world, we tend not to call out families that are mourning. But one family chose to use the death of their matriarch as a time to make a public political statement, so we are choosing to respond.

First, their story. According to KLTV:

An Illinois family is sending a message to the unvaccinated through their loved one’s obituary. It says the 66-year-old woman was vaccinated for COVID-19 but still got infected and died because others refused the shots.

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital Sept. 3, more than a month after she was diagnosed with the virus in late July despite being fully vaccinated, The State Journal-Register reports.

Her husband, Terry Ayers, and two adult children were heartbroken by her loss – but also angry. They used Candace Ayers’ obituary to call out those who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life,” the obituary read.

Candace Ayers’ 36-year-old son, Marc Ayers, says he wants those who are unvaccinated to realize that their decision is taking a toll on others.

“This whole thing is so preventable,” he told the Journal-Register. “People have politicized this and made it about politics. These are the people who have perpetuated the cycle of pain for our family and so many others.”

Here’s how vaccines are supposed to work. Someone gets vaccinated and as a result they acquire immunity to the disease in question. That has how it has always worked. The definition of “vaccine” wasn’t changed until this year to focus on “protection” instead of immunity.

We know there are countless adverse reactions to the so-called “vaccines.” What we do not know is how much actual protection the vaccines deliver. Data out of the United Kingdom and Israel indicates high vaccination rates do not reduce the spread of the disease or the death toll. We have heard unsubstantiated rhetoric from the Anthony Faucis of the world that the vaccines mitigate symptoms and reduce the need for hospitalization, but even that is not backed up by data.

We also know with a certainty that the “vaccines” do not reduce someone’s infectivity. In fact, there are early studies indicating the vaccinated actually spread the disease the same or even more rapidly than the unvaccinated, particularly the Delta Variant. Even Fauci has stated that those who have been vaccinated are just as contagious as those who are not.

The death of a loved one can cloud one’s judgment, especially with so much propaganda out there calling this a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” But science doesn’t abide by propaganda. If the vaccines worked, this wouldn’t be an issue.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show