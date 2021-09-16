There’s a fact that is conspicuously not discussed very much, even in alternative media by journalists and commentators who oppose vaccines or their mandates. Most have taken at face value that the so-called “vaccines” have saved lives. But that has not been backed up by data. Only “scientists” like Anthony Fauci have said it definitively and the statistics they offer as proof do not clearly indicate, well, anything.

It’s impossible to prove that a vaccinated person who survived Covid-19 would have died without the vaccine just as it’s impossible to prove that an unvaccinated person would have had an easier time with the disease if they had been vaccinated. Both narratives are conjecture, yet their preached as the gospel in America and around the world.

An inconvenient fact is being suppressed. In countries like the United Kingdom or Israel where the double- and triple-vaxxed are dominant, they are seeing spikes in hospitalizations. This directly and unambiguously debunks claims that the vaccines are working, yet cognitive dissonance and confirmation bias have the pro-vaxxers performing mental gymnastics to explain it all away.

Another series of inconvenient facts exist in VAERS data. People are definitely dying from the vaccines. There are far too many reports to conclude that they’re all just lies or misunderstandings. Moreover, it has been demonstrated that only 1%-10% of actual adverse reactions to the vaccines are reported to VAERS, which means the total dead is almost certainly much higher than what anyone is saying.

We’ve seen numbers like 15,000, 45,000, and 100,000 tossed around. These very conservative estimates. One doctor who worked with the FDA until earlier this month told us they believe the number worldwide is at or over one million. This doctor asked not to be named for fear of retaliation and to preserve future job prospects, but was willing to give us a quote that may shock some.

“The one million number is known by the top docs at the FDA and CDC,” they said. “The only question is whether it’s over or under one million, but they all agree it’s somewhere in that neighborhood.”

Just as we would expect the media to do when talking about the efficacy of vaccines, so too must we be transparent when discussing their dangers. It is not known how many have died from them, so we will stick with the data we have. It’s shocking enough. The only reason I posted the quote was to allow for speculation about what the real number actual is.

There have been zero verifiable lives saved from the vaccines. Zero. Even if we were to look at the numbers and make assumptions about lives potentially saved from the vaccines, we still come to the same conclusion. If lives were being saved by the vaccines, one would expect the number of deaths to go down as the percentage of “fully-vaccinated” people goes up. That’s not the case. The opposite is happening.

Year-over-year data is the key because it aligns with travel and climate circumstances. Using yesterday, August 15 as the example, 2,284 deaths from Covid-19 were reported. On August 15, 2020, 1,064 deaths from Covid-19 were reported. This was not a cherry-picked number, either. The trends throughout the month of August are the same. There are over twice as many Americans dying from Covid-19 today with a majority of the eligible population vaccinated than there were the same time last year when zero were vaccinated.

We have established that there is no scientific proof that any lives are being saved. But how many lives are being lost to the jabs? For this answer, I turn to Lance D. Johnson at Natural News:

Approximately 70 People Die From COVID Vaccines Every Day in America – VAERS Data

The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) is exploding with vaccine injuries, at a rate never seen before. The number of injuries and deaths from these vaccines is so immense, all prior vaccine injury data over the past two decades pales in comparison to the carnage observed in 2021.

The government’s passive vaccine injury surveillance system has logged over 675,000 adverse reactions from the vaccines in just eight short months. If these medical issues were divvied up among the roughly 17,000 hospitals in the United States, there have been roughly 40 COVID vaccine injuries for every hospital in the nation.

Over the past forty-seven days of reporting, there have also been 3,296 deaths reported to VAERS. This is equivalent to SEVENTY deaths per day — a sacrificial routine of medical malpractice and wrongful death that must be stopped.

When will the genocidal vaccine program be stopped?

To date, there have been a total of 14,701 deaths reported as a result of the COVID vaccines in the US, and a vast majority of these fatalities are occurring within a week after vaccination. The young and the old are dying needlessly, as the vaccine protocol is forced on people like rape and advertised as the only way to stop COVID. This is most certainly a lie, a grand deception that is being used to humiliate families and strip individuals of their due process rights and their dignity. Historically, vaccines are removed from the market and stripped of their licensure when there are just a handful of deaths.

There are so many deaths from this vaccine, almost every hospital in the US can represent one dead patient who was sacrificed “for the greater good.” If the genocidal routine continues with booster shots, these death by vaccine figures will continue to skyrocket — an apocalypse that is already being witnessed in heavily vaccinated nations like Israel.

The mainstream media refuses to pick up on these stories and lies about vaccine side effects, normalizing week-long illnesses, Bells Palsy, blood clots, headaches, severe pain and heart inflammation in children. The mainstream media lies through their teeth, saying that post vaccination COVID is mild and is proof the vaccine is working. Every day, seventy people are fatally victimized by this deception, as they are intubated then sent to the morgue.

VAERS deaths through July 9, 2021:

Rampant medical malpractice and wrongful death is destroying the credibility of hospitals

As the medical malpractice continues, hospital systems around the country are purging healthy “unvaccinated” employees from their ranks, creating an artificial bed shortage. Nurses who were once lauded as “superheroes” are now being discriminated against, rapidly and superficially.

As hundreds of thousands of medical issues are reported in the vaccinated test subjects, there just aren’t enough nurses and doctors to deal with all the issues caused by the COVID vaccines. As a result, rampant medical malpractice and wrongful death, caused by COVID vaccines, is destroying the credibility of hospitals.

The current 675,000 adverse events reported to VAERS does NOT include all the other adverse events that are misdiagnosed as something else, not reported, normalized or ignored. Many patients and doctors cannot connect their vaccine injuries back to the vaccines because they are either too prideful to admit the fact; they are oblivious to the VAERS reporting system; they are vaccine fanatics and simply don’t see or believe the facts; or they are so accustomed to having reoccurring medical issues, nagging health problems, vaccine injuries, doctor visits and prescription dependency, that all this pain and misery is just normal to them.

Also, these reported adverse events do not factor in the tens of thousands of severe cases of illness that occur post vaccination, COVID cases that have been covered up by the CDC’s PCR rule change, which artificially lowers COVID cases in the vaccinated and deliberately under-reports them. Whether these illnesses are called COVID, DELTA, Mu, pneumonia, tuberculosis or the flu, the illness continues post vaccination.

Lastly, the reported number of adverse events does not include all the vaccinated and unvaccinated people who were harmed by mutating strains of the virus, an epidemiological consequence of the selective pressure, non-neutralizing design of the COVID vaccines.

Sources include:

Final Note

Never in our history have so many people been drawn into such a blatant lie that does them harm. It’s not going to be easy to spread the truth. Doing so will get you attacked constantly, but the bold must stand up and make their voices heard. It behooves us to have as many people aware as possible because as the powers-that-be approach the fulfillment of their globalist goals, they will become more aggressive. Only united can we stand against them.

Image by Shane Balkowitsch, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

