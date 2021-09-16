(C-Fam) President Biden fired the father of a Down syndrome teen from a presidential advisory council on disabilities.

Biden is clearing federal advisory councils of all members appointed by his predecessor, Donald J. Trump, including Down syndrome advocate Kurt Kondrich, who together with his daughter Chloe has promoted bi-partisan legislation to help parents welcome children with Down syndrome.

The Kondrichs are widely recognized for their substantial work in promoting and protecting the human rights of children with Down syndrome, including Chloe’s Law, a 2014 Pennsylvania law that requires doctors to provide scientific data to expecting mothers whose unborn child may have Down syndrome.

Kurt Kondrich received an appointment to serve on the Presidential Commission for Persons with Disabilities by President Trump in November 2020 for a two-year term.

Kondrich received the demand for his resignation in a September 2 email signed by assistant to the president and director of White House personnel Catherine Russell. It asked for Kondrich’s resignation by close of business. Failing that he would be terminated at 6:00 pm.

Presidential advisory council terminations by the Biden administration are unprecedented. Previous presidents have always allowed appointees from previous administrations to carry out their terms to conclusion. The councils are non-partisan and do […]