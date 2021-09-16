The 2020 election Arizona audit results will be released next Friday, September 24, says Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers, GOP Chair Kelli Ward, and other Arizona Republicans.
The 2020 election audit results, spearheaded by the Arizona Senate, will be released next Friday, September 24, according to Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers in a tweet on Thursday. “The date to release the audit results is next Friday Sept 24th at 1 pm on the Senate floor. Because we have no hearing rooms it will be presented to Chairman Petersen and Senate President Fann. Gallery will be open to public,” wrote Senator Rogers. Ward added that a live stream will be posted online. The date to release the audit results is next Friday Sept 24th at 1 pm on the Senate floor. Because we have no hearing rooms it will be presented to Chairman Petersen and Senate President Fann. Gallery will be open to public. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 16, 2021 The audit is expected to show mass voter fraud to put the results of the 2020 election into question, prompting many to call for the state’s election to be decertified. The results were initially set to be released sooner, but the […]
Read the whole story at nationalfile.com
