Tucker Carlson on Tuesday unleashed one of his darkest monologues ever on the dangerous state of “democracy” in the United States.

“We almost never use the term Deep State on this show,” Tucker Carlson led in. “There’s something about it that sounds paranoid, even a little nutty. As of just a few years ago you mostly heard the phrase from relics on the far left, the kind of people who lecture you about the United Fruit Company and the toppling of Mossadegh.”

“The term then and now suggests that our democracy is fake,” he went on. “Elections and domestic politics are just a sideshow no matter who you vote for in the end, the same people still run everything.” “That is a pretty dark understanding of the American system,” Carlson continued. “If you are a normal person who grew up here it is the last thing you want to believe about your own country. It seems crazy.”

“Then you read stories like this one,” Tucker said. “According to reporting this summer, in the days after last November’s election, Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a meeting with senior military officials at the Pentagon.”

“Milley wanted to inform them […]