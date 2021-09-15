Donald Trump responded on Tuesday to bombshell revelations that General Mark Milley, the former president’s and current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has committed a ‘treasonous’ act by making phone calls to a Chinese general both prior to the November election and after the January 6 riot.
In a Tuesday interview on Newsmax, the 45th President of the United States responded to the news. “So, first of all, if it is actually true, which is hard to believe, that he would have called China and done these things, and was willing to advise them of an attack, or in advance of an attack, that’s treason,” Donald Trump said.
“I have had so many calls today saying, ‘that’s treason,’” Trump continued.
“It’s totally ridiculous, I never thought of it, you were there, you knew what was happening in the White House, you had plenty of friends,” Trump said to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, “You never heard the word ‘China’ mentioned in a thing like this,” he added, referring to a potential military strike.
“You heard a lot of anger about China on trade, and we made a great trade deal,” he continued, “You heard a lot of anger on […]
