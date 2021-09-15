U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2021. While speaking about abortion and Catholic politicians, Pope Francis shockingly turned on self-proclaimed Catholic politicians who support the murder of unborn children. The Pope made it completely clear that the Catholic church will not change their teachings on abortion.

“Answering questions aboard the papal plane from Bratislava, Slovakia, to Rome on Sept. 15, the pope emphatically said that abortion ends a human life and that human life must be respected,” EWTN News reported .

“Abortion is more than an issue. Abortion is homicide,” Pope Francis said. “It’s a homicide. No middle terms. Whomever does an abortion, kills.”

Self-proclaimed “Catholics” like President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi support the murder of unborn children which, according to Pope Francis, is the support for murder.

“Scientifically it’s a human life. The textbooks teach us that. But is it right to take it out to solve a problem? And this is why the Church is so strict on this issue because it is kind of like accepting this is accepting […]