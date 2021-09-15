American rap artist Nicki Minaj recently tweeted in support of medical freedom, explaining that someone she knows became “impotent” after taking one of the controversial COVID-19 vaccines and then urging her followers to pray and weigh the benefits of getting vaccinated. In response, globalist media outlets became enraged at the star, with only Tucker Carlson and other pro-freedom outlets defending her. Today, Minaj shared a clip of Carlson’s show, in which he explained that what truly enraged the medical and political elite was that Minaj urged her followers to make their own decision.

Minaj originally tweeted, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.” She added, “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with [your] decision, not bullied.” My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — […]