If reports that Gen. Mark Milley made secret calls to Communist China’s Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army are true, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should resign or be removed, says retired Gen. Keith Kellogg.

“If what is in the Woodward book is true, then Mark Milley needs to resign or be removed from his position immediately,” the former acting National Security Adviser under President Trump said on Fox News’s “Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“He’s basically taking Article Two of the Constitution under his own wing and did not do proper service to the president of the United States,” Kellogg said. He added that Milley’s alleged behavior directly contradicts his role as an adviser to the president and the National Security Council and undermines the uniform code of military justice.

“If true, he’s violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice alone, despite what others may say about more serious actions out there,” Kellogg said. “So he’s really, truly overstepped his bounds and I think because of that, he’s lost incredible credibility with everybody that’s out there and he moved into a lane he shouldn’t have been in.”

The phone calls, Kellogg continued, are also political in nature, another contradictory […]