The increasing popularity of Critical Race Theory in public education has alarmed many parents of all races. Those who recognize the explicit segregation and purely racist edicts of the concept have spoken out. But it’s an issue that is still not receiving nearly enough attention from parents because mainstream media and academia have partnered under the flag of “anti-racism” to bush the blatantly bigoted concept and hide its true nature.

Journalist Christopher Rufo posted a reminder about the origins of Critical Race Theory that you won’t hear about on CNN or Fox News:

“Reminder: the theory of “white-skin privilege” was first developed by Communist Party member Noel Ignatiev and domestic terror leader Bernadine Dohrn, who wanted to “abolish the white race” in service of the revolution. Now they’re teaching it to your kids in elementary school.”

Reminder: the theory of "white-skin privilege" was first developed by Communist Party member Noel Ignatiev and domestic terror leader Bernadine Dohrn, who wanted to "abolish the white race" in service of the revolution. Now they're teaching it to your kids in elementary school. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 15, 2021

Even progressive Wikipedia couldn’t hide the facts about Noel Ignatiev:

Noel Ignatiev was an American author and historian. He was best known for his theories on race and for his call to abolish “whiteness”. Ignatiev was the co-founder of the New Abolitionist Society and co-editor of the journal Race Traitor, which promoted the idea that “treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity”. He also wrote a book on antebellum Northern xenophobia against Irish immigrants, How the Irish Became White.

Ignatiev promoted a concept that “whiteness” and “blackness” were not based on race or skin color. Instead, someone was “white” if they agreed with freedom, capitalism, and equality, while to get the sought-after label of “black,” one needed to embrace Neo-Marxism and abolishment of anything considered to be “white culture.”

Those concepts are evident today as many if not most of the staunchest advocates with the Black Lives Matter movement are white while any person of color who is not onboard with the racism inherent in the movement are enemies of the cause.

As for Bernardine Dohrn, she was a domestic terrorist leader of the Weather Underground who also wanted to abolish anything that promoted racial equality. Capitalism was her primary target.

Reactions to Rufo’s Tweet told more of the story:

This is why incompetent Communists are now running everything. Ignatiev was accepted to the Harvard Graduate School of Education with no undergraduate. After his master's degree, he became a Harvard lecturer, got a doctorate in U.S. history and became a Harvard Professor. — yourAvgJoe (@jdeclue) September 15, 2021

Bernadine Dohrn is the partner of Bill Ayers, who famously hosted Barack Obama's first major fundraiser. The connections aren't even hard to spot. — Xplor.eth 🟩 (@XplorCrypto) September 15, 2021

Even as more parents wake up to the dangerous ideologies our children are being indoctrinated with, it’s not enough. It’s time for those sitting on the sidelines to stand up and be counted. Our future is at stake.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

