The Biden administration promised that the adults were back. The norms would return. It wouldn’t be a circus. All were lies. It’s more chaotic than ever with the thick layer of irony being that this White House has committed the very acts of incompetence they allegedly lobbed against the Trump administration. It’s worse. Job creation is in the toilet. Inflation is rising. Our allies are infuriated with us. And we had one of the most shameful and embarrassing exits from Afghanistan. Biden’s people knew the country was in trouble all summer and didn’t pay attention. Now, we have quasi-military coups. Granted, this is a saga that leeched into both administrations but only with regards to the central figures. We have some of these folks continuing under Biden, but the fact remains that it was the anti-Trump crew at the DOJ, at the Pentagon, and in this swamp called DC that were engaging in activities that were truly chipping away at our institutions. Trump was in the way for these people. He had to go by any means necessary, even if it means committing alleged acts of treason like in the case of Gen. Milley . Trump’s ex-Secretary of Defense […]
Read the whole story at townhall.com
