A Bill Gates-backed advocacy organization is now going to tell the world everything climate change alarmists want us to know.

A publication called Cipher will debut at the end of September, according to Axios .

Breakthrough Energy, which is bankrolling the venture, says on its website that it “supports the innovations that will lead the world to net-zero emissions.”

The organization describes itself as “building on the proven model of public-private partnerships that Gates has already used to transform health, education, and public welfare around the world.”

“Breakthrough Energy is a network of entities and initiatives, including investment funds, nonprofit and philanthropic programs, and policy efforts linked by a common commitment to scale the technologies we need to achieve a path to net zero emissions by 2050.”

TRENDING: Christian superstar urges faithful to demand probe of Afghanistan catastrophe Axios reported that the publication will begin with a weekly newsletter from Amy Harder, who formerly worked for Axios and The Wall Street Journal, and scale up to a full website next year once staff is hired. How to get a big write-up from Axios? Hire a former Axios staffer. | Bill Gates backs news outlet dedicated to climate change https://t.co/iClUfwXyrV — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) […]