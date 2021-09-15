Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases — has been named ” The Sexiest Man Alive ” by the British-based publication the Guardian.

But some are wondering if the title bestowed upon the 80-year-old in charge of America’s response to the coronavirus during the last 18 months is a joke of some kind. What are the details?

The Guardian’s Instagram post about Fauci’s latest accolade said the “scientist, doctor and public servant … has become an unlikely cult hero for millions of people during the COVID pandemic.”

The post added that Fauci — whom the Guardian also called a “pop culture phenomenon” — is “the focus of a documentary, appropriately titled: Fauci.” Oh, about that documentary…

TheBlaze reported on the “Fauci” doc earlier this week, particularly in regard to the manner in which it’s getting savaged online. “Pure garbage,” “Worst doc ever,” and “This man belongs in prison” are just a few of the descriptions observers offered.

But the Guardian gave some ink to the doc’s creators on the Instagram post.”At the core of Tony’s popularity is that people intuit that this is a man who is speaking the truth and will not let anything […]